Cal Poly forced to change commencement in wake of anti-Israel protests, unrest on campus

A university in California was forced to change its commencement later this month in the wake of anti-Israel protests and unrest on campus that resulted in agitators occupying two academic buildings.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, or simply Cal Poly Humboldt, announced Wednesday that it will hold a modified in-person commencement ceremony with additional ceremonies.

The university said additional details would be provided later this week. The commencement is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The forced change comes after police arrested dozens of anti-Israel agitators while forcibly removing them from occupying Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East on Tuesday. Those arrested face charges of unlawful assembly, vandalism, conspiracy, and assault of police officers.

In the announcement Wednesday, the university said the campus would continue to observe a “hard closure” that was put into effect as protests escalated into violent demonstrations.

“With the hard closure of campus in place, no one is allowed to walk through the center of campus,” Cal Poly said.

“All students who have a meal plan, including those who live off campus, are free to use The J, College Creek Marketplace, and the Cupboard dining facilities, which will continue to operate during their regular business hours,” it added. “To access Dining facilities, students must walk down LK Wood to Granite Avenue and back. Housing residents are free to leave and return to campus.”

On Tuesday, shortly after 2:30 a.m., law enforcement officers arrested 35 individuals when they carried out an operation tasked with clearing and securing the two buildings, as well as the surrounding area. The arrests were without incident and there were no reported injuries, the university said.

Cal Poly Humboldt President Tom Jackson Jr. described Tuesday as a “difficult day” and said the dozens of arrests “breaks my heart to see.”

“This is a difficult day, it breaks my heart to see it, and truly nobody wanted to see things come to this. We’ve all watched this with great concern, and always with the sincere hope that it would be resolved peacefully,” Jackson said in Tuesday’s statement. “Unfortunately, serious criminal activity that crossed the line well beyond the level of a protest had put the campus at ongoing risk.”

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal commended the school and the law enforcement officers who helped restore order.

“The law enforcement action at Cal Poly Humboldt was essential to reestablishing order on campus,” Honsal said.

He added: “When someone commits a crime and infringes on the rights of others, it becomes necessary for law enforcement to step in. I’m grateful to the agencies and officers who contributed to bringing safety back to our campus.”

“I understand the widespread frustration caused by the campus closure, threatening behavior, and lawlessness we’ve witnessed over the past week. By restoring order, we’ve sent a clear message that the criminal and dangerous activities we experienced were not peaceful protests, but outright criminal behavior, which is unacceptable,” the sheriff concluded.