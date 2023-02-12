California attorney Elliot Blair found dead on Mexico vacation likely ‘hit and dragged’: lawyer

​

An attorney for Elliot Blair’s family claims that his head was likely “hit and dragged” by more than one person before dying while on a vacation in Mexico.

Blair, a public defender in California, was vacationing in Rosita, Mexico last month with his wife Kimberly Williams celebrating their one-year anniversary when he was found dead outside an entrance to a three-story hotel.

Mexican authorities have been inconsistent in its explanations for Blair’s death, but the family believes it was a murder.

Mexican authorities claim that his death “was the result of an unfortunate accident due to the fall of the deceased from a third floor,” stating that Blair was possibly intoxicated and trying to shoo pigeons away.

Blair’s wife, Williams, said that her husband’s death wasn’t an accident during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I just know it’s not an accident,” Williams said. “I know he didn’t fall. I just know that.”

Case Barnett, an attorney for Blair’s family, told the New York Post that foul play was involved.

“It’s obvious to us and to the experts we have spoken to that this is foul play,” Barnett said. “It’s either he fell to his knees for some reason or he got hit and dragged. One of our experts told us that it’s likely that more than one man did this if you look at the damage to Elliot’s head.”

After a night on the town, Williams was woken up at 1:40 a.m. by employees at the hotel asking about Blair, then pointed to his body that was three stories below.

“I turned to the side, I didn’t see him there, so I ran out the front door, and they’re pointing over the side of our front door area to the ground,” Williams said. “Well, that was my Elliot down there.”

According to investigators, Blair was watching an Instagram video at 12:35 a.m., then a 911 call at 12:55 a.m. came in reporting a “person who apparently suffered a fall.”

Blair had no vital signs as of 1:10 a.m. when paramedics arrived on the scene.

“I want to do everything we can to figure out what happened in that 45-minute, hour time span,” Williams said. “Because that’s what Elliot deserves. And that’s the hardest part for me, is not knowing.”

Dr. Rami Hashish, a body performance and injury expert who has consulted Blair’s family previously told Fox News Digital that there are “various inconsistencies in the preliminary reports.”

“It’s highly unlikely for someone to lose balance when simply shooing pigeons away,” Hashish said. “But what’s even more unlikely is for someone to lose balance and then fall over the edge of a balcony.”

According to an Orange County Register report, Blair and Williams were allegedly extorted by local police when they were heading back to their hotel on the night that he died.

Williams told GMA that local police stopped them for allegedly running a stop sign and forced them to turn over all of the cash they had, which she says was $160, but was an amount less than what the officers demanded originally.

“We’ve never been pulled over before,” Williams said. “We were both rattled, but at the same time, we both had this feeling of, ‘Thank God they didn’t do anything more to us.'”

