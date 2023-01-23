California authorities release first photos of suspected Monterey Park mass shooter

​

California authorities released the first photos of the suspected Monterey Park mass shooter who allegedly killed 10 people and injured another 10 on Saturday evening.

“On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff tweeted Sunday.

Photos show the unidentified man wearing a hat, glasses and a winter coat. He stands at about 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds, according to authorities. He was described earlier Sunday as an Asian male between the ages of 30 and 50.

Officials confirmed Sunday that 10 people were killed and at least 10 other people were injured and taken to local hospitals after a gunman opened fire on people shortly after festivities for the Lunar New Year wrapped up in the city. The shooting was carried out on West Garvey Avenue at about 10:22 p.m., according to authorities.

The victims include five men and five women, and were all “probably” of Asian descent, according to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna.

The suspect fled the scene following the shooting.