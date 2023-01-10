California beach littered with debris, video shows, as ‘endless onslaught’ of storms continue

​

A video has emerged showing a beach in California littered with debris as repeated storms bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and widespread flooding are wreaking havoc across the state.

The footage taken in Capitola Beach Monday – south of San Jose – depicts the muddy waters of Monterey Bay splashing over piles of logs and other wooden debris as winds could be heard gusting in the background.

“The endless onslaught of atmospheric river events continues in California,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday, signaling relief is yet to come in the storm-weary state.

“Torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flows, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all remain threats to the Golden State,” it added. “On Tuesday, heavy to excessive rainfall remains possible, especially in southern California.”

DRIVER RESCUED FROM CALIFORNIA FLOODING AFTER GETTING STUCK IN SUV

Another video posted on Twitter shows a Pacific Gas and Electric lineman capturing the moment a massive pine tree fell over in the nearby Santa Cruz Mountains during a mudslide.

CALIFORNIA STORMS: CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE AS SOAKING RAINS DELUGE FLOODED RIVERS

FOX Weather also has posted time-lapse footage of the San Lorenzo River rising on Monday morning as rain fell on the region.

In one clip, a man from Goleta, which is closer to Los Angeles, is seen paddleboarding around a backyard inundated with floodwaters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Santa Barbara, a person was captured carrying an individual on their back during an effort to bring them to safety from floodwaters.

Separate video taken also showed a dumpster floating freely down the street in the same area where the rescue was happening.