California Berkeley university campus worker finds human skeleton in unused residence building: police

Skeletonized human remains were found in an unused residence hall on the campus of University of California, Berkeley last week, officials said.

The skeleton was found in the shuttered graffiti-ridden building on the Clark Kerr Campus on Jan. 10, but it remains unclear how many years the remains were there, police said.

The building is a residential hall complex and event space that sits roughly a mile from the main campus and has not been occupied for many years.

Police said there are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community.

University students received a campus alert on Friday, KTVU reported.

An unidentified man who was working in the area when the skeleton was discovered told the outlet that it didn’t surprise him that much.

“There’s a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened,” he said.

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death. Fox News Digital has reached out to the campus and its police department for updates.

The university is about 10 miles from downtown San Francisco.

