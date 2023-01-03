California car crash: Tesla plunges 250 feet off cliff at ‘Devil’s Slide’

​

A Tesla carrying four people flipped several times as it plunged about 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at “Devil’s Slide” in California on Monday, according to officials.

Four people, two adults and two minors, were safely rescued. The two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries while the two children were unharmed, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Several helicopters were called to help evacuate the victims from the vehicle, which landed on its wheels at the bottom of the rocky cliff.

“We immediately put a plan in place to lower rescuers to the vehicle to get eyes and assess what we had,” a Cal Fire official said at the scene.

“As we were doing that we were able to notice movement in the front seat through the windshield with binoculars. So we knew that we had at least one person that was alive.”

Officials did not immediately release the cause of the crash. The two minors were 4 and 9 years old, according to KTVU.