California college’s ‘coach of the year’ charged with pimping women

A decorated California college faculty member and track coach is facing pimping and human trafficking charges for allegedly forcing two women to prostitute themselves.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, 39, was arrested on Sept. 7 after one woman reported her allegations to authorities at Diablo Valley College in Contra Costa County, prosecutors said Tuesday. Whitmore serves as a tenured communication studies instructor at the school, where he is also a track coach.

He also faces pandering and other charges, the Contra County District Attorney’s Office said.

After receiving the complaint from the first woman, investigators identified a second woman who made similar allegations. Prosecutors did not disclose details of the alleged crimes.

Whitmore was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.

“The district is devastated by the seriousness of the allegations that have been raised thus far,” Contra Costa Community College District said in its statement to Fox News Digital. “The safety of our students and staff is our main priority. We take seriously any accusations of inappropriate behavior by our employees and honor the expectation that our students, staff, and visitors have to be safe when they visit our campuses.”

Whitmore was hired by the college in 2014 and won track coach of the year during the 2021-22 school year.

In a 2021 welcome back-to-school video, he was interviewed where he talked about resources for returning students.

“There are alot of resources that they should know about,” he said. “Things like basic needs programs, the food pantry and if they need to come to do computing in person and if they need places to study and access tutoring.”

Whitmore is being held in the local jail without bail. No defense attorney was listed for him on record.