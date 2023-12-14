California community on edge after predator breaks into home for 5 hours, targeting girl as parents slept

​

California police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Culver City home for five hours and raped a 12-year-old girl in her bedroom.

Police responded to a call for service around 7:46 a.m. on Dec. 2 and learned upon arrival that the suspect entered the family’s home, west of Los Angeles, around 2 or 3 a.m., sexually ssaulted their daughter several times and left on foot around 7 a.m.

“We believe he got in through the balcony at the back of the house, through the grandparent’s bedroom,” the victim’s father, Barry, told KTLA. “The door was left unlocked, and we believe that it was the middle of the night, and he must’ve snuck in.”

The victim’s mother, Alexis, said her daughter came to her in the morning and said, “‘Mom, I need to call the police.'”

“He told her that there was a shooter at her window,” Alexis told KTLA. “The safe neighborhoods apparently aren’t that safe either. So, get together, talk to your kids, have that communication and know your neighbors and know your neighborhood because we think we were watched.”

Culver City police immediately canvassed the area for witnesses, evidence and any video footage of the suspect after being called to the scene on Dec. 2.

“We want to assure the Culver City community that your safety and well-being is our top priority,” police said in a Wednesday statement. “Culver City Police investigators are utilizing all available resources and are working tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect involved in this crime.”

Police released a photo of the suspect, who is described as a White or Hispanic male of average height and build, and asked the public for help identifying and locating him.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect to contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302 or by emailing [email protected].