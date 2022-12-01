California correctional officers shoot, kill 2 inmates who were stabbing fellow prisoner

​

Correctional officers at a Northern California prison shot and killed two inmates who were stabbing a fellow prisoner with makeshift weapons, authorities said Wednesday.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at the High Desert State Prison in Susanville, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The alleged attackers, Raul Cuen and Frank Nanez, refused to follow verbal orders from prison staff to stop attacking Anthony Aguilera, the statement said.

Officers then fired a warning shot and deployed chemical agents, but the men continued to ignore them, officials said.

“Staff then fired additional rounds when the attack continued,” the statement said.

Both Cuen and Nanez were struck by gunfire and died a short time later, officials said.

Cuen, 48, was incarcerated in 1994 on a life sentence for murder, while Nanez, 32, was serving seven years to life for first-degree murder.

Aguilera, 68, was hospitalized in serious condition. He is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, officials said.

The two officers, who were not identified, were placed on administrative leave during the investigation, consistent with CDCR policy.

