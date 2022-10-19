California county says 5,000 election ballots mailed on accident

​

Officials in one California county said that a system error is to blame for roughly 5,000 duplicate ballots being mailed to residents throughout the area.

The computer error was identified in Riverside County over the weekend, and according to FOX 11, around 5,000 duplicate ballots were sent to residents of several towns.

Riverside County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Spencer said that the duplicate ballots were mailed out due to a computer system error that was corrected.

“It is important to note that none of the duplicate ballots will result in a voter being able to cast more than one ballot,” Spencer said. “I take election integrity seriously and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Officials are asking residents who received duplicate ballots to destroy the additional ballot.

The ballots both contain the same barcode and won’t result in a duplicate votes being cast if both are used, according to officials.