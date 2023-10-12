California deputies find handgun on pepperoni pizza in box during traffic stop: troubling topping

​

You’ve never had a pizza topping like this.

Authorities in Southern California found a range of drugs during a traffic stop Tuesday, but also discovered a handgun inside a pizza box on top of a pepperoni pie, the Kern County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies stopped the vehicle around 3 a.m. in Rosamond, 80 miles north of Los Angeles, for “simple vehicle code violations.”

The driver, Danny Carson, 47, had a misdemeanor warrant and was on post-release community supervision for weapons violations, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl, which weighed a combined 1.5 pounds.

“Deputies located a sawed-off shotgun and two loaded handguns, one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of the pizza,” the sheriff’s office said.

Also found inside the vehicle were cash, scales, drug paraphernalia and packing equipment, authorities said. Three passengers in the car were also arrested. They were identified as Benjamin Vasquez, 47; Krista Rutledge, 30; and 18-year-old Saydee Vandehey.

All four, including Carson, were arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons and drug violations.