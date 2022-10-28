California driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked crosswalk

​

A woman and her grandson were struck by a car and seriously injured Tuesday evening while walking across an intersection in a marked crosswalk in San Jose, California.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., a home’s security camera catches the shocking moment when a woman who is pushing a stroller and walking across a marked crosswalk is barreled over by a dark gray hatchback.

The car continues to drive through the intersection, despite leaving the injured 68-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old toddler in its wake.

The woman is in an intensive care unit at a local hospital with three broken ribs and a broken shoulder, the victim’s daughter-in-law and mother of the 3-year-old boy told KTVU.

The toddler has a scar and bruise on his head, the child’s mother said.

“I couldn’t believe it happened,” she said. “I cannot think of how anyone could drive like that … this is so bad.”

Cameras outside of Yong Oin’s house captured the hit-and-run from two different angles.

“I know her. Every day, she walks around this way and takes her grandchildren to the high school track,” Oin said.

“Cars like this one don’t even stop,” the homeowner said.

San Jose police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 408-277-4654.