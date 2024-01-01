California father arrested after son used his stolen gun to kill 10-year-old boy: police

​

Police arrested a California father and his 10-year-old son on Saturday after the young boy allegedly shot and killed another 10-year-old using a stolen weapon.

The son allegedly found the stolen firearm inside his father’s vehicle. Police responded to reports of a shooting in Sacramento County to find the second boy unresponsive and bleeding from the head and neck, police wrote in a public statement.

“Simultaneously, witnesses at the scene told Deputies that the individual(s) responsible for the shooting ran into a nearby apartment,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Deputies called out all the individuals from that apartment and detained everyone without incident. Detained from the apartment were an adult and two juveniles.”

Police arrested Arkete Davis, 53, and his son, who police did not name.

“Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene investigators responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses, and gathered evidence. Based on their investigation, they learned one of the juveniles detained, also a 10-year-old male, went to his father’s (Davis) vehicle to get him cigarettes. He then took a gun from inside the vehicle and bragged that his father had a gun,” police wrote.

“He then proceeded to shoot the victim once and ran into a nearby apartment. Detectives located a firearm in a nearby trashcan, where Davis is believed to have tried to dispose of it. Detectives confirmed that Davis was legally prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm,” police added.

Police said the 10-year-old boy was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Davis faces several felony firearm charges in addition to child endangerment and accessory to a crime after the fact. His son, being held in a youth detention facility, is being charged with murder.

Davis is being held on a $500,000 bail. Police added that the firearm used in the shooting was reported stolen in 2017.