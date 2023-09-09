California fianc? charged in killing after woman found dismembered on shoreline, authorities say

​

A 27-year-old California woman whose body was found dismembered and wrapped in plastic over the summer along a shoreline was allegedly killed by her fianc?, authorities said.

Joseph C. Roberts, 42, was arrested this week and charged with the killing of Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner. An autopsy determined her manner of death to be a homicide, the Alameda Police Department said.

Buckner’s body was discovered on July 20 wrapped in plastic and duct tape, FOX San Francisco reported, citing court documents. Her head, hands and feet were severed from her body and have not been found.

INDIANA MAN, WHO KILLED EX-GIRLFRIEND AND HER GRANDMOTHER, SENTENCED TO 110 YEARS IN PRISON

She was identified in late August after DNA evidence was processed.

A search of Roberts’ phone revealed he last communicated with Buckner’s phone July 13. He had been in contact with at least three other women since, authorities said.

Roberts also used Buckner’s phone and car in the weeks after her death, Alameda Police Det. Robert Hansen said.

Investigators said Buckner and Roberts had been involved in a relationship for several years and lived together in the suburb of Pleasanton. Both were arrested in 2022 after allegedly breaking into the home of Buckner’s mother and assaulting her family members, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Joseph [Roberts] never reported the victim missing at any point during this investigation. Joseph’s DNA was on the tape that wrapped her body, which meant he was aware she was dead, he was aware she was dismembered, and he took an active role in wrapping her body, concealing it in plastic garbage bags,” wrote Hansen.

Roberts is charged with murder, circumstance in aggravation and special allegation great bodily injury, according to jail records.