California freeway shootings leave 1 person dead, another injured

A vehicle carrying three people was hit with gunfire Tuesday night on a California freeway, killing one person and injuring another, while a SUV with a family inside was also shot at in the same area, authorities said.

The trio was riding inside a Hyundai Sonata on State Route 57 in the Los Angeles suburb of Diamond Bar, when they were shot at by another vehicle while traveling in the southbound lane around 11:25 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, FOX Los Angeles reported.

After the gunfire, the driver of the Sonata drove nearly 30 miles south to Costa Mesa and called authorities. A male passenger in the back of the vehicle was pronounced dead.

A female passenger sitting up front was shot in the leg. The female driver wasn’t injured.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Tacoma with a little girl and her parents inside was also struck by gunfire in Diamond Bar.

The family wasn’t injured, but gave authorities a similar description of the vehicle suspected in both shootings. That vehicle was described as black Dodge Durango or Jeep Cherokee.

No arrests have been made.