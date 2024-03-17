California good Samaritan food truck owner stabbed after stopping robbery of elderly woman

​

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A food truck owner in California was hospitalized after he confronted a thief who allegedly assaulted and robbed an elderly woman, according to FOX 11 LA.

Bryan Tecun, the owner of Bryan’s Birrieria food truck in Long Beach, California, was driving home when he witnessed a woman being robbed and assaulted, the outlet reported.

Acting on instinct, the good Samaritan jumped out of his car and ran to help the elderly woman.

US MARSHALS ARREST FUGITIVE MOTHER ACCUSED OF KILLING 5-YEAR-OLD SON, STUFFING BODY INTO A SUITCASE IN 2022

Authorities said he chased the suspect to a nearby park and tackled him down. Tecun was stabbed once in his rib cage and once between his neck and shoulder during the confrontation, police told FOX 11.

Tecun said that he first dismissed the need for any medical attention, but he began feeling dizzy.

NEW MEXICO COP KILLER WAS DRIVING CAR BELONG TO SOUTH CAROLINA PARAMEDIC FOUND DEAD: POLICE

“Police arrived, and they asked me to stay for medical aid, but I didn’t think it was anything too severe,” he told FOX 11. “I started sweating a lot, started feeling dizzy as I was driving.”

Despite sustaining major injuries and ending up in the hospital with a collapsed lung and internal bleeding, Tecum is expected to make a full recovery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wouldn’t ever like for something like that to happen to one of my relatives or to my mom. I would hope somebody would step in,” he said.