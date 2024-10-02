California Gov. Newsom signs bills to protect children from AI deepfake nudes

​

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills on Sunday to help protect minors from harmful sexual imagery of children created through the misuse of artificial intelligence tools.

Supporters of the bills say that current law does not allow district attorneys to prosecute those who possess or distribute AI-generated child sexual abuse images if they cannot prove the materials are depicting a real person. Under the new laws, such an offense would qualify as a felony.

Last month, Newsom signed legislation regulating AI-generated “deepfake” election content and requiring the removal of “deceptive content” from social media. The laws are now being challenged in court.

The new laws build on legislation passed years earlier regulating campaign ads and communications, according to the governor’s office.

NEWSOM’S DEEPFAKE ELECTION LAWS ARE ALREADY BEING CHALLENGED IN FEDERAL COURT

The law makes it illegal to create and publish deepfakes ahead of Election Day and 60 days thereafter. It also allows courts to stop distribution of the materials and impose civil penalties, per the Associated Press.

Newsom also signed two other bills that aim to protect women and teen girls from revenge porn, sexual exploitation and harassment enabled by AI tools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsom has touted California as an early adopter as well as regulator of AI technology, saying the state could soon deploy generative AI tools to address highway congestion and provide tax guidance, even as his administration considers new rules against AI discrimination in hiring practices.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph and The Associated Press contributed to this report.