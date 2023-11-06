California homeowner gets jumped by armed robber, opens fire with concealed handgun

​

A California homeowner is grateful to be alive after an attempted armed robbery happened right at his front door and was caught on home surveillance cameras.

The incident happened Saturday evening. Footage shows the homeowner walking up to his Los Angeles house with a drink in one hand and reaching for his keys in his pocket.

The man, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 11 he believed he was followed home. He had earbuds in at the time, which he said he”never should have done,” when he felt someone run up behind him and put a gun to him.

The video shows everything quickly unfold. The homeowner threw his drink at one of the alleged suspects before pulling out his own weapon and firing.

Another camera angle shows the two would-be robbers running from the area.

The homeowner said he has a concealed carry license and turned the tables on the perpetrators because his wife and children were on the other side of the home’s front door. He was not injured and does not know if any of the bullets he fired hit either of the alleged robbers.

He does have a message if they attempt to return or anyone else chooses to target him.

“If anybody else ever tries to come, they’re going to die for trying to come in this house,” he said. “There was one shot to get in, and that was it.”

Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating the incident. Fox News Digital asked for the suspects’ descriptions, but did not immediately hear back.