California investigators detain person of interest in string of stabbings near UC Davis: report

A person of interest has been detained in connection to an investigation involving a string of stabbings near a California university that left two people dead.

The unidentified person was taken into police custody in Davis on Wednesday, near the University of California, Davis campus, KCRA-TV reported.

The stabbings near the UC Davis campus resulted in two deaths, including a student. The most recent incident on Monday left a homeless 64-year-old woman in critical condition after she reported being knifed multiple times through her tent.

The first occurred on April 27. The victim was identified as 50-year-old David Breaux and was found dead several hours later. UC Davis student Abou Najm, 20, was stabbed to death on April 29 while going home from an undergraduate awards ceremony.

A joint statement by the city and university urged residents and students to avoid walking alone in the dark, and to travel in groups.

“We will continue the work and remain vigilant until these crimes have been resolved. In the meantime, we all must stay cautious and take precautions,” the statement by Davis Mayor Will Arnold and University Chancellor Gary May said. “Many words have been echoed this week and one that particularly resonates is resilience. Our community is strong. The spirit of Davis is vibrant, connected and robust.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Davis Police Department.