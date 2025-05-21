California man accused in recent murder was let out of jail on ‘mental health diversion’ six months ago

​

A California man accused of murdering a man last week was released from jail in late 2024 because of his mental health, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Murray, 25, is charged with murder in the May 18 stabbing death of a 40-year-old man in the Fair Oaks area, the sheriff’s office said.

In May and June 2024, Murray allegedly committed two violent robberies that landed him in jail, but he was released in November 2024 after courts granted him “mental health diversion.”

“Only six months after his release from jail, Murray committed this completely preventable murder,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an assault at around 8 p.m. on Sunday on Fair Oaks Boulevard, where the victim was found on the ground in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, and learned that Murray and others were involved in a physical altercation involving the victim earlier that day.

The victim walked away, which broke up the fight at the time, but later encountered Murray and one of the others from the altercation.

Murray allegedly pulled a knife out of his pocket and began swinging it at the victim, slashing him at least once in the chest, causing a “mortal wound,” police said.

He was located Tuesday morning in South Sacramento County and taken into custody without incident.

When announcing his most recent arrest, the sheriff’s office said Murray robbed a Dollar Tree in May 2024 and another business in Fair Oaks in June 2024.

During both robberies, Murray allegedly sprayed an employee in the face with an “unknown caustic chemical” before fleeing. Deputies apprehended him as he rode away from the second robbery on an electric bike.

Murray was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday, where he is being held without bail.

Jail records show he is now charged with murder and felony robbery, on top of the previous two robbery charges. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.