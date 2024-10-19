California man allegedly murdered roommate, buried body in backyard: police

​

A California man was arrested on murder accusations after his roommate’s corpse was found buried in his backyard, according to police.

Richard Thomas Martinez, 48, was taken into custody in connection with the alleged killing.

Riverside Police responded at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive in Riverside, California, following reports that a resident had not been seen or heard from for several days.

During the initial investigation at the home, a man living at the residence, Martinez, claimed he killed his roommate, police said. Martinez was detained, and police executed a search of the property.

Police detectives and cadaver canines from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home to assist in the investigation.

The cadaver dogs alerted detectives to freshly disturbed soil in the backyard. Detectives began digging the area and discovered human remains.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Bradley Minder.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed that Martinez and Minder were involved in an altercation before Martinez allegedly killed Minder and buried him in the backyard.

Martinez was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and is being held without bail.

The incident remains under investigation.