California man allegedly stabbed multiple people; was arrested, released week prior

​

A California man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stabbing two people and attacking two others.

Efrain Troncoso, 22, was arrested on accusations of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted vehicle theft, according to Ventura Police.

The first incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. near Ash Street and Thompson Boulevard, where a victim reported he was stabbed in the back by a man on a bicycle.

CALIFORNIA OFFICER SHOT, KILLED KNIFE-WIELDING MAN AFTER ATTACK OUTSIDE POLICE HEADQUARTERS: BODYCAM VIDEO

While the police were attending to that man, a woman called 911 and reported that a man stabbed her in the neck as she was walking on Chestnut Street.

Just minutes later, another man reported that a suspect had struck him in the head with a metal pipe and robbed him.

As police were searching the area for the suspect, another victim called 911 and said a man had robbed him at knife point, which included taking his car keys.

SAN FRAN MINORS AS YOUNG AS 12 ARRESTED OVER ALLEGED RETAIL CRIME SERIES OF $84K IN MERCH

All four attacks happened in under 30 minutes and within five blocks of each other.

Police located Troncoso inside a car that he had broken into as he was attempting to start the car with the stolen keys, and he was taken into custody.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Troncoso had been arrested several times in Moorpark, including as recently as last week for alleged arson and resisting arrest, for which he was released on Nov. 12, according to police. He had also previously been arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance.