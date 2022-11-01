California man arrested after hiding in woman’s closet with knife and duct tape

​

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after Bay Area police officers found him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon.

Benicia Police Department officers responded to a 2:45 a.m. call from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers stayed on the phone with her until officers arrived.

“When officers arrived, they found the suspect hiding inside a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape,” the Benicia Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Authorities posted a picture of evidence collected from the scene. It shows the duct tape roll, a folding knife and a glove.

CALIFORNIA SAW INCREASE IN KILLINGS, VIOLENT CRIME IN 2021, ACCORDING TO RELEASED REPORT

The suspect, Timothy Allen Allison, was arrested after a “brief struggle” with authorities. The 41-year-old was booked into Solano County jail.

Allison was charged with first-degree felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

CALIFORNIA SUSPECT IN STOLEN WORK TRUCK LEADS POLICE ON SPARK-FILLED INTERSTATE CHASE

Officials say that the victim was physically unharmed but “traumatized” by the intruder.

“We are providing as much support as possible after this traumatizing incident,” the Facebook post added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Benicia is a small waterside city in the San Francisco Bay Area with roughly 27,000 inhabitants.