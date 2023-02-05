California man arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near high school, police say

​

A California man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was caught in suspected crossfire and struck by a stray bullet near a high school last week, authorities said.

Leon Arreguin, 36, was tracked down to the 900 block of Nebraska St., where he was taken into custody on Friday, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Investigators found evidence at the home related to the shooting that unfolded when occupants of two separate vehicles shot at each other around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near Vallejo High School, police said.

A bullet struck a girl walking nearby, but police said they don’t believe she was the intended target. She reportedly suffered a serious, non-life-threatening injury. No update on her condition was immediately available.

During an interview with officers after his arrest, Arreguin “confessed to the crime,” the department said.

The school had already dismissed students for the day when the shooting occurred, FOX2 KTVU reported, citing officials.

Arreguin was charged with assault with a firearm, illegal firearm discharge, and inflicting injury on a child.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail, and his bail was set at $75,000, according to online jail records.