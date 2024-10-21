California man suspected of being serial rapist also charged with murder, authorities say

​

A California man has been charged with the alleged drugging and sexual assault of at least nine women at his homes in Hermosa and Redondo Beach, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced.

Michael DiGiorgio, 50, allegedly committed the assaults between 2019 and 2021, including one victim who died as a result of the drugs, the LA County DA office said.

A statement released by LA County DA says DiGiorgio caused great harm to some of his victims.

“Many of the actions were carried out while the victims were drugged, authorities said, and it’s alleged that DiGiorgio caused great bodily injury to three of his victims,” the statement said.

“I extend my deepest sympathy to the victims, whose lives have been irrevocably changed, and the life lost by the alleged brutal acts of the offender,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “Our office is committed to holding him accountable for the pain and trauma he has inflicted.”

DiGiorgio is charged with one count of murder; three felony counts of rape by use of a drug; two felony counts of sodomy by use of a drug; five felony counts of sexual penetration by use of a drug; one felony count of oral copulation by use of a drug; one felony count of forcible rape; two felony counts of forcible sexual penetration; one felony count of rape of an unconscious person; and two felony counts of furnishing a controlled substance.

DiGiorgio was arraigned in Dept. 30 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If he is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Investigators believe there are more victims of DiGiorgio. Anyone with information is asked to call the Redondo Beach Police Department’s hotline at 714-863-2859.

The case is being prosecuted by LADA’s Sex Crimes Division and investigated by the Redondo Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.