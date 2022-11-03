California massage parlor employee arrested for sexual assault: police

​

Police in southern California are searching for more potential victims after a massage parlor employee was arrested for sexual assault.

Pantanan Gunkhunthod, 31, of Menifee, was arrested Oct. 27 for sexual battery and sexual penetration by force, Riverside police said in a news release.

Back in May, police began an investigation after a woman reported she was assaulted by a male employee while receiving a full-body massage at Serenity Thai Massage, located on Nelson Street in Riverside.

Detectives continued their investigation over the next few months when they discovered an anonymous complaint was made to the City’s 311 Call Center a couple of months prior against this same business for a similarly described incident.

Detectives did look into the anonymous complaint but could not sustain the allegation based on the limited information provided at the time.

Gunkhunthod is being held on $50,000 bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Detectives do believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation and arrest is urged to contact Detective Cory Camp at 951-353-7950 or [email protected]

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email [email protected], or download and use the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app by utilizing the “Send a Message” feature.