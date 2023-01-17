California mudslides force evacuations in Berkeley Hills neighborhood, warnings at UC Campus

​

A mudslide in a Berkeley Hills neighborhood in Northern California Monday morning forced around 10 homes to evacuate as nearby residents were warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said.

Berkeley police said The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road, north of the Crossways, were both closed.

A mudslide has also closed Wildcat Canyon Road between Sunset and Park Hills roads. Authorities responded to the area around 7 a.m.

Berkeley Fire Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe said the ground was still moving and trees could be heard cracking from the side as of around 9 a.m.

MORE RAIN, MOUNTAIN SNOW IS COMING FOR CALIFORNIA, BUT RELIEF IS ON THE WAY

No injuries have been reported so far. Around 20 residents that were affected by the evacuation orders were being assisted by the Red Cross.

Meanwhile, UC Berkeley Police warned nearby residents to avoid the area of Sports lane and the Clark Kerr Campus due to a mudslide.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Berkeley’s police and fire department seeking updates.

The mudslides come amid a series of major winter storms that have walloped California in recent weeks, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, toppling trees, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday’s system was relatively weak compared with earlier storms but flooding and mudslide risks remained because the state was so saturated, forecasters said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.