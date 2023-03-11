California newborn baby abandoned in gas station trash can, mother charged with attempted murder

​

A 25-year-old California mother has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse Friday after a newborn was found abandoned in a trash can outside Los Angeles.

Vanissa Maldonado was taken into custody early this morning following the “tragic call for service” Thursday afternoon along W. Orangethorpe Ave., the Fullerton Police Department said.

An employee at a Chevron gas station found the child crying in the restroom of its convenience store, according to KABC.

Maldonado is the mother of the child, a Fullerton Police Department spokesman told Fox News Digital on Friday. The motive for the incident is unknown, he added.

TEXAS MOTHER ACCUSED OF ABANDONING HER TWO YOUNG CHILDREN FOR WEEKS ARRESTED IN ALABAMA

“Once officers arrived on scene, they located a newborn within a trash can inside of the restroom,” the Fullerton Police Department said. “Officers immediately began lifesaving measures. Fullerton Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the newborn to a local hospital for further medical care.”

FLORIDA BABY GIRL FOUND ABANDONED AN HOUR AFTER BIRTH

The child was described by law enforcement Thursday as being in “critical but stable condition.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators say they tracked Maldonado down after reviewing surveillance footage and vehicle information.

“Just another reminder that the Safely Surrendered Baby Law was signed permanently into state law in January of 2006,” Fullerton Police said. “The law’s intent is to save lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or person with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.”