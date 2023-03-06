California officers search for inmate who walked away from San Diego facility

​

California authorities are searching for a San Diego inmate who walked away from a reentry facility on Saturday.

Cynthia Baker, 31, was convicted of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. She was sentenced for three years in prison and moved to a reentry facility.

She was reported missing from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

Officials received a notice from Baker’s monitoring device altering that she was not in the facility.

Correctional safety officers were dispatched to locate Baker, but have not been able to find her yet.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) asked the public to be on the lookout for the inmate. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds.

“Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended,” the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

The Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program provides opportunities for female inmates to serve their sentences in a community facility rather than prison.