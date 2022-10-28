California photographer snaps pic of shark jumping out of water behind surfer

​

A southern California photographer captured a rare moment last weekend when a shark hurdled itself out of the water as a surfer hangs 10 on a wave to shore.

“[I] thought it was a dolphin,” Jordan Anast said to a reporter with Fox Weather. Anast said after taking a closer look, he realized it was a shark.



Anast boasts a powerful portfolio of work on his website and Instagram, shooting things like weddings, engagements, landscapes, bodyboarding, and surfing.

Many of the surfing photos he has taken are from southern California – places like San Clemente, Oceanside, Malibu, Lower Trestles, Doheny Beach, and San Onofre Beach.

On Saturday, Anast was taking pictures of the annual San Onofre Surf Club contest at San Onofre Beach.

In a series of photos captured by the photog, surfer Tyler Warren is seen dropping in on a chest-high wave on a longboard, with all 10 toes of his on the nose of the board. As he moves away from the nose of the board and continues to ride down the line, the shark is seen propelling itself out of the water, tail and all.

The shark is then seen landing back in the water with Warren continuing his ride.

Anast told Fox Weather the shot was “one-in-a-million.”

“I get satisfaction stopping time and creating a moment that lasts forever,” he said.

