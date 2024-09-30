California police report 4 stabbings over 9-hour window in Long Beach

​

Four stabbings were reported in Long Beach, California, over the weekend in a nine-hour period, according to police.

Long Beach Police said the department has bolstered its presence in the aftermath of the stabbings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning, according to City News Service.

“The LBPD will have additional police presence today, including patrol officers and Neighborhood Safety Bike Team officers, to engage with residents and businesses,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement to Fox 11 on Sunday.

The first stabbing happened at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, where police said an argument led to a fight in which a man was stabbed several times in his upper body. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived at the scene.

The victim was hospitalized and was listed in stable condition.

The next stabbing was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, when officers responded to the 5100 block of Second Street in Belmont Shore after two men were involved in a physical altercation that escalated. The suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body, and the victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Another attack occurred at about 2:20 a.m., after which officers responded to a local hospital regarding two victims who had been admitted to the facility for stab wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed that two women were in a physical altercation in the 200 block of Pine Avenue downtown with another woman who allegedly stabbed each victim in the upper body. The two victims were listed in stable condition.

Officers probed the area but were unable to find a crime scene.

Police said the fourth stabbing was reported at around 3 a.m. in the 5100 block of Second Street. While this was the same location as the second stabbing, police said the two attacks do not appear to be connected.

The victim was outside in a dispute with a group of women that escalated when one female suspect punched the victim before a second female suspect stabbed the victim in the upper body, police said. The victim transported herself to a hospital in stable condition.

Information on the suspects and the motives in the stabbings remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of the stabbings is urged to contact the police department.