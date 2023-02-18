California: Police say one person was shot outside Tesla facility in Livermore

​

Authorities are still searching for a suspect who shot one person outside a Tesla Distribution Center in Livermore, California, on Friday, police said.

Livermore police said a 26-year-old victim was found on the roadway at Challenger Street and Discovery Drive. He was transported to the hospital.

“When officers arrived, they found one person had been shot. The 26-year-old victim of Stockton was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The suspect fled the scene, police added.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call the Livermore Police’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.