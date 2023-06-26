California police search for mother who abandoned newborn immediately after giving birth

​

California authorities are searching for the woman who gave birth to her newborn in public and immediately abandoned the child on Friday morning.

Ventura Police Department officers reported that employees of a business in the 4200 block of Transport Street heard a woman screaming in a nearby alley shortly before 1 a.m.

“They approached the female and saw her remove her pants and immediately give birth to an infant,” Ventura Police Department explained in a statement. “She placed the infant on the ground, severed the umbilical cord, and quickly ran away from the area.”

Witnesses rushed to care for the infant, who appeared healthy at the time. The baby was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition.

According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, the employees worked at a nearby business called Agostino’s Bakery. A witness reportedly wrapped the baby up in the mother’s pants while others brought out an apron and a blanket.

“The baby wasn’t breathing good because it had blood all on its face,” bakery worker Oscar Benavides told FOX 11. “[An employee] was trying to move the head up, he noticed the baby started breathing in and out, breathing nice.”

Officials have been unable to find the mother. Authorities believe she may be homeless.

“We remind you that the State of California has a Safe Surrender program in which a child can be safely surrendered confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth,” police said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Ventura Police Department for more information, but has not yet heard back.