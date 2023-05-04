California prisoner dies in custody after drinking too much water

​

A California inmate died in an Alameda County facility after drinking large amounts of water, authorities say.

The 26-year-old unidentified inmate passed away at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on April 27. He was booked into the jail on March 28 for undisclosed reasons.

An Alameda County Sheriff’s Office official explained that the prisoner was seen drinking a “profuse amount of water” and vomiting at 10:35 a.m. that day, according to FOX 2 San Francisco.

The man had been assigned to the jail’s Restrictive Housing Unit “due to extensive assaultive history on staff,” officials said. He was the only inmate in his cell.

Due to the vomiting, the prisoner was taken to a medical outpatient housing unit. He told staff during his intake that he used a controlled substance the day before his arrest.

A deputy checked on him at 3:25 p.m. and found that the inmate was unresponsive. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at 4:05 p.m.

“Despite his admitted drug use, there was no cause for concern found during the medical and mental health intake process,” Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man’s family is Mexican and has not been reached yet by authorities.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau is actively investigating the inmate’s cause of death. There are no additional details at this time.

Fox News Digital reached out to Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for more information, but did not receive a response.