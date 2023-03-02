California serial bombing suspect arrested after seven separate explosions in three months

​

California police arrested who they believe to be a serial bombing suspect who is allegedly responsible for seven bombings within a three-month timeframe.

The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of Scott Anderson, 44, on Wednesday, who is accused of the seven bombings which go back to Dec. 13, 2022, according to FOX affiliate KMPH.

Six of the bombings resulted in vehicle explosions, including one Fresno County Probation vehicle. One mailbox also exploded.

While executing search warrants, officials say that 11 illegal guns, 90 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and $50,000 was found. Officials say that they don’t know why Anderson allegedly committed the bombings, but said that he might be associated with a White supremacist group.

CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT, RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

After an arrest warrant for Anderson was issued, he allegedly left the Fresno area and was spotted in Temecula. During a traffic stop, he was arrested by Riverside County deputies.

He was originally charged federally with malicious destruction of explosive devices as well as felon in possession of a gun, but officials say that more charges could be filed.

OKLAHOMA CITY MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER HOBBY LOBBY EMPLOYEE SHOOTS AND KILLS MANAGER AT DISTRIBUTION CENTER

Four other individuals were also arrested in connection with the investigation into the bombings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anderson is being held at the Fresno County Jail on no bail.