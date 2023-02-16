California Target catalytic converter thief run over, killed beneath victim’s vehicle

​

A California woman who was sleeping in her car outside a Target in Palmdale on Tuesday awoke when she heard someone attempting to steal her catalytic converter, started her car, and allegedly ran over the theft suspect, killing him, according to authorities.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the scene of the alleged theft attempt just before 6 p.m. at the Target on the 39000 block of 10th Street West and “saw a 4×4 Ford Excursion partially backed out of one of the parking stalls, and another smaller vehicle in the parking stall next to it.”

Deputies then saw a Hispanic male — later identified at the theft suspect — “lying on the ground” after being “run over by the victim,” LASD said in a press release.

The victim had been sleeping in the Ford vehicle when a “smaller vehicle” with two Hispanic males and two Hispanic females inside pulled up in the space next to hers.

OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE FALLS VICTIM TO CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT DURING LAS VEGAS STOP

One of the men “exited the smaller vehicle and began sawing off the catalytic converter” of the victim’s Ford, which the victim heard.

MAN, 75, ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA OVER 2005 COLD CASE KILLING OF 56-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

The victim woke up, turned her car on, put her Ford in reverse “and felt a bump like she ran something over,” LASD said.

“She stopped immediately, leaving the suspect on the ground after running him over. The Grand Theft victim called 9-1-1 for medical assistance for the suspect,” the press release states.

CALIFORNIA POLICE OFFERING $100K REWARD IN 2002 COLD CASE INVOLVING WOMAN SLAUGHTERED AT WORK

Authorities detained the three remaining suspects in the smaller vehicle and transported the converter theft suspect to Antelope Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In February, LASD’s “Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders conducted an operation that resulted in the recovery of 41 catalytic converters” that had been stolen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Catalytic converter thefts are rising across the United States. The street value of a catalytic converter containing precious metals ranges from about $200 to $1,000, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities recommend adding identifiable etchings or stickers to catalytic converters to help catch suspects and potentially stop them from stealing the converters.