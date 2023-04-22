California teacher accused of sexually assaulting students as early as 2007: police

​

Northern California authorities arrested a middle school teacher on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a student – and inappropriately touching several others.

Taylor Middle School teacher Matthew Garrett, 54, was charged with ten counts of sexually assaulting a child under 14 years old.

The suspect was initially arrested at his San Francisco home on February 24 after a student alleged that he molested them between November 2021 and March 2022. Garrett was put on administrative leave per school protocol.

But investigators found that several allegations of Garrett inappropriately touching minors over their clothing dated back to 2007.

“Teachers are caretakers entrusted with our children, to help protect and safeguard them while they are at school,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. “What this suspect is alleged to have done to students in his care is abhorrent and flies in the face of everything good, selfless teachers stand for.”

Millbrae Elementary School District told parents that they are providing counseling and support services in the wake of the disturbing news.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the victims of this alleged abuse,” Millbrae Elementary School District said in a statement obtained by FOX 2 San Francisco. “The district is committed to providing counseling and support services to the alleged victims, their families, and others in our school community impacted by this tragic news.”

Garrett was booked into Maguire Correctional Facility with a bail set at $5 million.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the case and believes there may be more victims. Anyone with information is encouraged to anonymously report by calling (800) 547-2700.

Fox News Digital reached out to Millbrae Elementary School District for a statement, but has not heard back.