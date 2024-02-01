California teen arrested in ‘swatting’ call on Florida mosque, may be connected to other incidents nationwide

​

A California teen has been arrested in connection with a swatting call that targeted a mosque in Florida, authorities say.

Alan Winston Filion, 17, of Lancaster, California, is facing multiple felonies after police say he conducted a swatting call on the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque in Sanford, Florida last year.

“Swatting” targets an individual by calling in a false police report on a home – or in this case, a mosque – to provoke a SWAT team response.

Seminole County law enforcement received a phone call on May 12, 2023, from an individual who told police he was entering the mosque, located at 786 Myrtle Street to conduct a mass shooting.

The caller made references to Satanism and told police he had a handgun and explosive devices, the sheriff’s office said. The caller played audio of gunfire in the background.

Approximately 30 law enforcement officers responded to the Masjid Al Hayy Mosque. After finding no shooter and the mosque safe, the call was determined to be a swatting incident.

SCSO’s Domestic Security Division (DSD) investigated the incident along with the FBI and determined that Filion was behind the May 12 swatting call.

Investigators also determined he was behind other swatting incidents, having created several online accounts that offered “swatting services.” Various IP addresses connected to these accounts led investigators to Filion’s California address.

The FBI executed a search warrant for his home on July 15, 2023. Based on the information gathered and the incriminating evidence obtained from the analysis of the devices seized, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Filion was taken into custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on January 18, 2024. He was booked into the Los Angeles Padrinos Juvenile Hall before being extradited to Seminole County, Florida on Thursday and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a non-bond status.

Filion is being charged as an adult with false reports, unlawful use of communication devices, and swatting.

Investigators believe Filion may be connected to other swatting incidents across the United States. Should the connection be made, local authorities will investigate those cases within their jurisdictions and under their local authority.

Filion’s arrest comes amid a wave of swatting incidents targeting Republican lawmakers, including on Christmas Day.