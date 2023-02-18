California triple murder suspect identified as relative of victims, remains on the run: police

​

Authorities in Southern California on Friday said a triple murder suspect is being sought for the January deaths of three relatives.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department identified the suspected killer as 29-year-old Pete Renteria. He remains on the loose.

Deputies responded on Jan. 30 to a home in Ontario, 35 miles east of Los Angeles, just after 9 p.m. when they found three dead bodies.

The victims were identified as Sonia Ramirez, 68, her husband George Ramirez, 66, and the couple’s son David Ramirez, 43. Investigators said all three victims had been shot.

Neighbors told FOX Los Angeles they saw suspicious activity at the house, including cars and people going in and out.

Investigators found a gun in a neighbor’s backyard but did not confirm if it was the suspected murder weapon.

No motive for the killings has been disclosed.