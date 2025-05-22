California woman allegedly tried to smuggle 151 pounds of marijuana onto international flight

​

A California woman is accused of trying to smuggle 151 pounds of cannabis onto an international flight, officials announced this week.

Diane Bahlawan, 34, was first arrested May 6 at San Francisco International Airport while attempting to board a United Airlines flight to Frankfurt, Germany, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Airport security flagged Bahlawan’s four roller bags for appearing unusually heavy. Inside, they reportedly discovered 131 vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis.

In addition to the cannabis, authorities also claimed to have seized Bahlawan’s cellphone, boarding pass and $960 in cash.

Bahlawan was charged with burglary and unlawful transport of marijuana, but was released from jail after posting bail.

Her initial arraignment in court is scheduled for June 2.

“It is unusual for my office to get a marijuana transportation case through the airport that involves [this] much marijuana,” San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told Fox News Digital, noting that the U.S. Attorney’s Office has equal jurisdiction over cases like these.

“They tend to take the big ones and we get the smaller ones,” Wagstaffe continued. “So this is a large amount for us to handle. But we are glad to prosecute whatever the Federal authorities leave for us.”

The district attorney’s office indicated that further details of the case will be made public following the suspect’s court appearance, according to the Chronicle.

Bahlawan’s case is not the only one of its kind to come out of California – or San Francisco International Airport – in recent months.

In February, a 25-year-old Australian national was arrested at the travel hub on multiple felony charges after she was reportedly caught with 44 pounds of methamphetamine, according to local outlet KTVU.

Then, in April, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized roughly 150,000 cigarettes from a couple disembarking at the Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal after returning from Ensenada, Mexico.