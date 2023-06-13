California woman falls to death while reaching out to help teen who slipped on waterfall ledge

​

A California woman fell to her death on Thursday after she lost her footing while reaching out to help a teen who had slipped on the ledge of a waterfall, authorities said.

Sarah Louise Crocker, 48, was supervising a group of four teenagers just before 10 a.m. at Three Sisters Falls in the Cleveland National Forest in Descanso when the accident occurred, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Responding deputies learned that the group was hiking along the ledge of one of the falls when one of the teens slipped.

“The woman supervising the teenagers attempted to keep the girl from going over the ledge,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, both the woman and girl fell and suffered severe injuries.”

WASHINGTON GIRL, 10, SHARES HOW SHE SURVIVED 24 HOURS ALONE IN WOODS AFTER GETTING SEPARATED FROM FAMILY

Crocker and the teen, a family friend, both landed in the bottom-most pool of water after plummeting from the ledge, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bystanders who witnessed the fall immediately began CPR on Crocker until first responders arrived. But medical personnel were unable to resuscitate her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

BODY OF OREGON MAN WHO WENT MISSING SPREADING ASHES OF LOVED ONE FOUND NEAR WOODED AREA

The teen survived the plunge and was airlifted to a hospital for severe but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Crocker’s cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries, especially to her chest and right pelvis with drowning, according to the medical examiner. The death was ruled an accident.

Crocker, a California native, lived in Ladera Ranch and is survived by her husband and their two children, according to a GoFundMe page created for her family.