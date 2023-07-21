Calls to impeach Biden intensify, another Dem joins growing list of new GOP converts and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

NEW ERA BEGINS – Fox News Channel kicks off its first week of the new primetime lineup. Laura Ingraham’s “The Ingraham Angle” begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by “Jesse Watters Primetime” at 8 p.m. ET, “Hannity” will remain at 9 p.m. ET and “Gutfeld!” will begin at 10 p.m. ET. Continue reading …

BURISMA BOMBSHELL – Republican calls to impeach Biden grow following release of FBI document detailing bribery allegations. Continue reading …

TIPPING POINT – Longtime Democratic lawmaker-turned-activist defects to Republican Party. Continue reading …

APPLYING PRESSURE – Russia testing Biden resolve in Syria amid string of ”unprofessional’ incidents. Continue reading …

QUESTIONABLE ACTIONS – Carlee Russell made several tweets just minutes before disappearing. Continue reading …

JOB MARKET – Businesses look to self-regulate the use of AI in hiring. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ROAD RAGE – Democrat arrested for defacing car with anti-Biden sticker learns punishment in court. Continue reading …

THE TRIGGER – Fetterman reveals Senate debate ‘lit the match’ on his debilitating depression. Continue reading …

ALIENS? – UFO hearings in Congress next week will be ‘historic,’ journalist says. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS WRONG’– NYC Mayor Eric Adams says that ‘no more room’ for migrants: ‘Our cup runneth over’. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THIS IS LUDICROUS’ – MSNBC guest calls Florida’s standards on teaching African-American history ‘akin’ to defending the Holocaust. Continue reading

‘NO FIRST AMENDMENT REMEDY’ – Former ACLU president cautions that American self-censorship is eroding free speech. Continue reading …

MAKES CONNECTION – Major medical journal links ‘structural racism’ to mass shootings: ‘Appears to be associated’. Continue reading …

CURRICULUM CHANGE – DeSantis administration fires back at criticism over newly adopted African-American studies standards. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Charles Payne tells Dana Perino the best advice he would give his younger self. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

JESSE WATTERS – This is why Democrats attacked RFK Jr. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is very credibly accused of public corruption. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Conservatives are actually moving markets. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – It’s another week, another country music star falsely accused of racism. Continue reading …

OPINION

JOHN GRAHAM – Biden’s power-mad Big Government wants to screw up how you buy a car. Continue reading …

ANDREW MCCARTHY – IRS whistleblowers reveal who’s really to blame for shocking Biden corruption. Continue reading …

WILL RINEHART – Let’s use AI to clean up government. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BUY BIG – Real estate experts believe home buyers will always want ‘human touch’ when making the ‘biggest purchase’. Continue reading …

PRESSURE MOUNTS – Republicans demand answers on shifting White House message on Biden’s role in Hunter’s business. Continue reading …

‘SURPRISED’ – California convenience store owner reacts to selling winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Continue reading …

‘I DON’T WANT THAT’ – Dolly Parton, Whoopi Goldberg are anti-holograms; expert warns they ‘can never fully ensure’ against use. Continue reading …

WATCH: BEATING THE HEAT – An adorable baby elephant enjoys a spray of water right into its mouth at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas. Watch as the young elephant cools off in the scorching weather.See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Biden touts his economic plan in Philadelphia. See video …

WATCH: Top Biden officials questioned about administration’s China policy. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“But tonight, there is something way more troubling than Biden’s obvious decline for him and his family. There are now real and growing concerns that your president, the president of our country, is compromised.”

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe, and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.