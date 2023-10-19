Camp Lejeune Marine in custody after fellow service member found dead

​

A North Carolina Marine base was rocked by a suspected homicide by a fellow Marine in a barracks room Wednesday evening.

“A Marine was killed in a homicide at Camp Lejeune on Wednesday night and a second Marine was held on suspicion of being involved,” the base said in a statement.

No other details have been released yet, including the Marines’ identities, how the victim died or circumstances around the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.

The base was scheduled to conduct an Exercise Urgent Response between Oct. 20 and 28, according to an unrelated statement on the base’s website.

The Exercise Urgent Response is an “annual exercise that provides an opportunity for tenant commands to develop and exercise emergency security procedures,” the website says.

Camp Lejeune in Onslow County, North Carolina, has a storied history and has been known as the home of “expeditionary forces in readiness” since 1941 with the mission “to maintain combat-ready units.”

It’s become the home base for the II Marine Expeditionary Force, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group and other combat units and support commands, the camp’s website says.

“There are several major Marine Corps commands and one Navy command aboard Camp Lejeune,” according to the site.

The “Marine Corps Base owns all the real estate, hosts entry-level and career-level formal schools and provides support and training for tenant commands.”

The sprawling military base includes about 240 square miles (about 150,000 acres) and has 14 miles of beach along the Atlantic Ocean.

Its beaches and ranges provide training in amphibious assaults and urban warfare, and it’s used for U.S. Marine training and for exercises involving other military forces from around the world.