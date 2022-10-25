Canadian man charged for making bomb threats to Boston Children’s Hospital, Public Library, other facilities

​

A Canadian man is now facing more than two dozen charges after being arrested “in connection with multiple bomb threats targeting several Boston area locations,” including the Boston Children’s Hospital and the city’s public library, investigators say.

Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario, was taken into custody in Canada in late September and is currently awaiting trial there, according to the Boston Police Department.

“Beginning on September 9, 2022, a series of bomb threats were transmitted online to Boston Children’s Hospital,” the department said in a statement. “Over the next four days, several more bomb threats were transmitted and received at the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theater, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Boston Public Library.

CANADA PASTOR JAILED FOR HOLDING CHURCH DURING COVID WELCOMES PARDON, BLASTS TRUDEAU

“All of these threats shared similar details and appeared to have originated in Canada based on the findings of Boston Police Department Investigators,” the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kimble, in Canada, has been charged with 12 counts of public mischief, 12 counts of false information and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

The arrest was made in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Peterborough Police Service in Canada.