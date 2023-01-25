Capitol Police arrest alleged serial armed carjackers hiding in restaurant freezer

​

Two suspected armed carjackers believed to be tied to a series of carjackings were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police after they were found hiding in an outdoor freezer following a car chase in Washington D.C., authorities said.

The USCP said its officers spotted a BMW sedan around 11:45 a.m. along the 100 block of E Street NW. The vehicle is believed to be linked to multiple armed carjackings in a neighboring county.

The two suspects arrested were identified as Cedae Hardy and Landrell Jordan, both 18.

They were considered armed and dangerous, a Capitol Police news release said. When officers tried to make a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled. The sedan clipped a USCP van and then crashed into a USCP SUV a few blocks away, authorities said.

Eventually, both men got out the car before running and trying to hide in the freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue, police said.

They were caught by officers and found with a gun and high capacity magazine, authorities said.

Hardy and Jordan have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a license, felony fleeing, reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a large capacity feeding device, destruction of property and possession of unregistered ammunition and an unregistered firearm.