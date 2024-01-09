Car crashes into gate outside White House, suspect arrested

​

An unauthorized vehicle crashed into the exterior gate of the White House complex late Monday afternoon and a person is in custody.

U.S. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the vehicle collided with the exterior gate around 6 p.m.

The driver was arrested and the USSS is investigating the cause and manner of the crash, Guglielmi said.

He added that traffic was to be impacted at 15th Street and Pennsylvania as well as the adjacent intersections.

Drivers were told to seek alternative routes. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene to assist law enforcement with the investigation, FOX 5 reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.