Car crashes into Texas hospital’s emergency room, 1 dead, 5 injured

One person is dead, and five people are injured after a sedan crashed into an Austin, Texas, hospital’s emergency room.

According to a Facebook post from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), the incident happened on Tuesday at 5:38 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the sedan died in the crash.

According to authorities, the vehicle barreled into St. David’s North Austin Medical Center emergency room, leaving multiple injured.

As of 9 p.m. EST, eight patients are awaiting transport to other area hospitals.

Two children were taken to Dell Children’s Hospital and two adults were taken to other hospitals, the agency said.

Another adult patient was transported in critical condition to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center.

The Austin Fire Department said a hazmat task force also responded to the crash.

In an updated statement, the Austin Police Department said the incident does not appear to be “intentional.”

“There is no threat to the general public. Based off preliminary information and details gathered at this time, this incident does not appear to be an intentional act,” the Austin Police Department said in an X post. “APD officers continue to assist our first responder partners, and the investigation is ongoing.”

In a media briefing, the Austin Police Department said that vehicular homicide detectives are on the scene investigating what led up to the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.