Career criminal, 31, arrested for 35th time — see his list of offenses

A Florida man was arrested for his 35th time right before Christmas, after stealing a car and attempting to escape authorities.

Kevin Campana, 31, was taken into custody on Monday after allegedly breaking into a local auto repair shop in Edgewater, Florida and stealing a customer’s car while wearing no shoes, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

Campana tried to flee from the police, but the high-speed chase, which was captured on body camera video, ended in a head-on crash with a cop car.

He was charged with burglary, grand theft, driving with a revoked license and willfully fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, according to police records.

Campana had previously been arrested 34 times, according to Volusia County inmate records.

Just days earlier, Campana was out on bond after being arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of attempted burglary, records show.

He was arrested for the first time on Sept. 18, 2011, on burglary charges, when he was just 18 years old.

The 31-year-old career criminal has been taken into custody for a range of offenses nearly every year since his first arrest.

His various charges over the years have included burglary, forgery, grand theft and possession of a substance.

His longest time spent behind bars was more than 9 months, from Dec. 31, 2019 to Oct. 7, 2020, for probation violation, which is a felony.

Campana remains in custody in Volusia County.