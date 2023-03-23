Catholic Diocese of Biloxi names principal Mississippi superintendent of Catholic schools

​

The Catholic Diocese of Biloxi has named Jennifer Broadus as the next superintendent of Catholic schools in southern Mississippi.

Broadus served as principal of St. James Catholic School in Gulfport for 18 years. She will take over for interim Superintendent Mike Ladner this summer, news outlets reported.

Her position will oversee all Catholic schools in 17 southern Mississippi counties, said Terry Dickson, a spokesman for the diocese.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a week after Matt Buckley suddenly resigned as principal of St. Patrick Catholic High School and from any diocesan boards and committees on which he serves. Buckley also told the diocese he would not accept the superintendent’s post for which he had been tapped in order to pursue other opportunities.

Broadus said she is excited about her new role.

“I am honored to continue working in the Diocese of Biloxi and I look forward to serving in my new role as superintendent,” she said. “I look forward to continuing my work in the diocese and having the opportunity to support our principals.”

Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III said he was pleased she accepted the position.

“Her years of dedication to our Catholic school students, families, faculty and staff members while serving as teacher and as principal speak well of her abilities,” said Kihneman in a statement. “She has shown that she can meet others where they are, inspire with her leadership and walk with them to encourage them to grow as disciples of Jesus, and to grow as educators and leaders.”