Celebrity Cruise staffer accused of abusing children in ship’s youth center: FBI

​

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A Celebrity Cruise crew member allegedly admitted to molesting children in the ship’s youth center during a weeklong trip from Florida to the Caribbean Islands, according to an FBI affidavit.

Cris John Pentinio Castor, a Philippine civilian, allegedly touched a 6-year-old girl’s “private parts” under her clothes while she played video games, the child told investigators, according to the affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Castor hid his actions from the cameras in the youth center, according to the FBI affidavit, so the footage does not “capture the contact directly.”

However, the footage “is consistent with the minor victim’s statement and shows Castor’s hand reaching into (the victim’s) lap, in the vicinity of her vaginal area,” on Nov. 27, the affidavit alleges.

HOLIDAY SHOPPERS ‘NEED TO KEEP HEAD ON A SWIVEL’ AS EXPERT PREDICTS HOSTILE SEASON

The Celebrity Silhouette departed from Florida on Nov. 20 and sailed to several Caribbean islands and returned to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Nov. 30.

That was when Castor was approached by law enforcement about the girl’s accusations and was arrested the next day.

FAMILY OF MISSING WOMAN REVEALS ‘DISTURBING’ MESSAGES, RED FLAGS BEFORE SHE VANISHED

He told investigators he touched the girl and admitted to inappropriately touching at least three other children, including “skin-to-skin contact” in the youth center, the affidavit alleges.

Castor admitted to sexually abusing children “on multiple occasions, while consciously hiding acts from the Youth Center’s security cameras,” the affidavit alleges.

Celebrity Cruise said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital that Castor has since been fired.

“We have zero tolerance for this behavior,” Celebrity Cruise said in the email. “We reported this to law enforcement and terminated the crew member, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities.”

He was hired in August. Celebrity Cruise declined to answer questions about their vetting and hiring process.

Castor’s public defender did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Castor was charged in federal court with abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Friday and a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15.